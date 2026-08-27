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Man killed during heated argument over non-veg food in Pune; parents held

Thu, 27 August 2026
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23:52
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A man and his wife were arrested here on Thursday after he allegedly assaulted and caused the death of his 30-year-old son for demanding non-vegetarian food in the month of Shravan, the police said.

The incident took place in Warje area on August 24 and the deceased was identified as Mahesh Bhagwat Gaikwad, said deputy commissioner of police Sagar Kavade.

Mahesh, who worked as a casual worker, drank regularly and picked up fights with his parents Bhagwat Gaikwad (64) and Parvati Gaikwad (60) every day, he said.

As per the complaint filed by his brother, he came home drunk on the night of August 24 and demanded non-veg food for dinner. His father refused, citing the ongoing holy month.

There was a heated argument and Bhagwat allegedly hit his son on the head, causing his death. Mahesh's mother allegedly helped her husband destroy evidence.

Both Bhagwat Gaikwad and his wife were arrested and further probe was on, the official said. -- PTI

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