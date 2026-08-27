Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam: Police recommend bus permit cancellation after woman dropped on highway

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
19:57
File image
File image
The police have recommended cancellation of a private bus permit after its crew allegedly dropped a woman on an elevated, unlit stretch of the national highway at night, officials said.

The Payyoli police submitted a report to the Motor Vehicles Department recommending cancellation of the bus permit and imposition of a fine for violating traffic rules by operating on an under-construction stretch of the national highway.

The bus was operating a service from Kozhikode to Kannur when the incident occurred earlier this week, police said.

According to the woman's complaint, she had bought a ticket to alight at a particular bus stop. However, the crew allegedly told her that the bus would not go to the area and that she could get down on the highway if she wished to.

She was subsequently dropped on an elevated and poorly lit stretch of the highway, leaving her distressed. 

Residents who noticed the woman went to the spot and helped her climb down from the elevated road using a ladder.

Visuals of the woman climbing down the highway with the help of a ladder later went viral on social media and were telecast by television channels. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 killed, one missing as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur
LIVE! 4 killed, one missing as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur

Fresh flood risk in Nepal as new lake forms on China border
Fresh flood risk in Nepal as new lake forms on China border

A new barrier lake has formed near the source of Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, with Chinese authorities warning of a potential breach. This poses a fresh flood risk to downstream areas in Nepal, prompting warnings for residents and calls...

'China didn't inform, Nepal toll could rise unbelievably'
'China didn't inform, Nepal toll could rise unbelievably'

Nepal's former Forest and Environment Minister Madhav Prasad Chaulagain has expressed concern over the lack of timely information exchange with China ahead of the devastating floods, stating that the disaster's scale could lead to an...

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

'This is no longer a single-hazard problem; it is a cascading, multi-hazard problem. A landslide never occurs in isolation. This entire chain is the cascading effect of what looks, at first, like a single disaster.'

Nepal Floods: Bihar On Alert
Nepal Floods: Bihar On Alert

'The threat of a flash flood is real.'