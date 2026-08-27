Keralam: Police recommend bus permit cancellation after woman dropped on highway

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Residents who noticed the woman went to the spot and helped her climb down from the elevated road using a ladder.



Visuals of the woman climbing down the highway with the help of a ladder later went viral on social media and were telecast by television channels. -- PTI

The police have recommended cancellation of a private bus permit after its crew allegedly dropped a woman on an elevated, unlit stretch of the national highway at night, officials said.The Payyoli police submitted a report to the Motor Vehicles Department recommending cancellation of the bus permit and imposition of a fine for violating traffic rules by operating on an under-construction stretch of the national highway.The bus was operating a service from Kozhikode to Kannur when the incident occurred earlier this week, police said.According to the woman's complaint, she had bought a ticket to alight at a particular bus stop. However, the crew allegedly told her that the bus would not go to the area and that she could get down on the highway if she wished to.She was subsequently dropped on an elevated and poorly lit stretch of the highway, leaving her distressed.