Infineon Leases Office Space In Bengaluru For Rs 750 Cr

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According to documents accessed by Propstack, real estate data analytics platform, Infineon will pay rent for a chargeable area of 631,923 square feet. This would put the monthly rental rate at Rs 88 per square feet.



The semicon firm will take space from the ground to the ninth floor in Whitefield's Bagmane Solarium City, which also houses tenants like Schneider Electric, Merck and Cognizant.



Infineon has paid a security deposit of Rs 33.36 crore, the lease deed document showed. As part of the agreement, the rent will escalate by 15 per cent every three years.



Propstack added that the deal also includes a rent-free period of eight months, with the lease scheduled to start from December 1, 2026.



The transaction follows Infineon Tech announcing acquisition of Bengaluru-based fabless chip startup C2i Semiconductors, enhancing its position in power management for artificial intelligence data centres. This will also add to its semiconductor research and development capabilities in India.



Commencing on the deal, Raja Seetharaman, cofounder of Propstack, said Infineon's massive 630,000 square feet commitment in Bengaluru underscores the evolving role of India from a regional delivery hub to a primary global R&D and AI engineering powerhouse.



The Infineon deal follows recent mega leases in Bengaluru, such as that of the India arm of American retail giant Target Corporation, which leased over 830,000 square feet of office space for Rs 1,250 crore in June this year.



This comes at a time when India's office leasing recorded 3.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in the first half of 2026, delivering 37.9 million square feet (msf) in leasing.



According to a report by JLL, the global capability centre (GCC) sector was the biggest contributor to office leases in H1, at 15.8 msf (41.6 per cent share). It was largely driven by global firms.



-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard





German semiconductor major Infineon Technologies has leased 632,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield for a total rent of over Rs 750 crore for 10 years.