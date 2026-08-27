India sends 2nd flight with 37 tonnes of supplies to Nepal

14:12

Stepping up its prompt disaster response in the wake of catastrophic flash floods that left hundreds unaccounted for, New Delhi sent out a second aircraft loaded with 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, essential pharmaceuticals, and food supplies to Nepal on Thursday.



Weighing in on the ongoing mission through a social media post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's firm dedication to assisting Kathmandu throughout the search and rescue phase, stating, "A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal." Underscoring active bilateral cooperation, EAM Jaishankar further noted, "India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts."This fresh aerial dispatch comes on the heels of an initial 10-tonne delivery executed on Wednesday.



On the ground in Kathmandu, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava officially transferred the relief consignment to the Nepalese Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.



The comprehensive assistance package is aimed at providing critical provisions to populations impacted by severe inundation and landslides.



Highlighting New Delhi's official stance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that India stands resolutely alongside Nepal and remains dedicated to furnishing all feasible backing.



The calamity, brought on by intense monsoon precipitation, has inflicted heavy destruction upon public infrastructure, residential properties, and agricultural tracts, rendering thousands of households displaced across multiple provinces while local agencies battle to manage the immense crisis.



This humanitarian outreach aligns with the enduring 'Neighbourhood First' doctrine, highlighting India's regular practice of extending immediate relief to regional partners during times of crisis. -- ANI