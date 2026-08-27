Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India hands over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
08:30
image
Demonstrating unflagging solidarity during a time of crisis following catastrophic flash floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation.

Emphasising its steadfast commitment to the Himalayan nation amid a catastrophic natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, 'Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support.'

The immediate diplomatic response follows the disaster that struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River region on Wednesday, triggering one of the deadliest events in the country's modern history, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The disaster was triggered when an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi, striking Timure near the China border at Rasuwagadhi and sending a violent surge downstream towards Syaphrubesi without warning. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck.

At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster.

Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Flash floods: 558 missing in Tibet, says China
LIVE! Flash floods: 558 missing in Tibet, says China

Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 162, hundreds missing
Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 162, hundreds missing

Massive flash floods in Nepal have claimed 162 lives, with scores, including security personnel and foreign tourists, still missing. The disaster, triggered by an ice avalanche blocking a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, has swept away...

Nepal floods: 59 Kailash pilgrims among missing Indians
Nepal floods: 59 Kailash pilgrims among missing Indians

Over 130 Indian nationals, including Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims and tourists, are missing or stranded in Nepal following devastating flash floods that have cut off central districts and disrupted communication links. Indian...

What caused the deadly Nepal flash floods
What caused the deadly Nepal flash floods

Experts from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) suggest that an ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area likely triggered the devastating flash floods that swept across central Nepal...

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Will rain affect India's victory push on Day 5?
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Will rain affect India's victory push on Day 5?