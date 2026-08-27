India hands over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal

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At least 157 people have been confirmed dead, while nearly 400 individuals remain unaccounted for following the mid-morning disaster.





Citing the Nepalese police post on X, CNN reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among those missing. -- ANI

Demonstrating unflagging solidarity during a time of crisis following catastrophic flash floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation.Emphasising its steadfast commitment to the Himalayan nation amid a catastrophic natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, 'Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support.'The immediate diplomatic response follows the disaster that struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River region on Wednesday, triggering one of the deadliest events in the country's modern history, according toThe disaster was triggered when an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi, striking Timure near the China border at Rasuwagadhi and sending a violent surge downstream towards Syaphrubesi without warning. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck.