I don't think he's dead: Trump on Iranian Supreme Leader

08:33

"I don't think he's dead," Trump told Beck.





"He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded, but I don't think he's dead."

United States President Donald Trump has stated that he believes Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, though he suffered severe injuries during ongoing military operations, as mystery continues to shroud the appearance of the Iranian leader.Speaking in an interview with US commentator Glenn Beck, Trump addressed widespread speculation regarding Khamenei's fate following months of public absence.Trump added that if the Iranian leader is indeed incapacitated or deceased, Tehran is maintaining an elaborate deception."If he is, they're putting on a pretty good show because they talk about, you know, going back to talk to him all the time... to get a final blessing on things. But, you know, you make a deal with them, it's like--not to be--it's not the most honorable group. I will tell you that."Shifting focus to ongoing military and strategic operations, Trump lauded the performance of the US armed forces and the economic posture of the country.Highlighting recent maritime engagements, he noted, "We took out 22 boats last night. We have people coming in, the blockade. Our Navy has been unbelievable. Our military has been unbelievable."Attributing success to broader national capabilities, Trump emphasised that American financial strength has scaled up dramatically over the past year and a half.Concluding his assessment, the President expressed absolute confidence in the trajectory of current campaigns, stating, "Those things are going toward a very big victory. We had the victory in Venezuela, and we're going to have a big victory here."On Tuesday,reported that Iran'sreleased archival footage of the Iranian Supreme Leader.According to, the footage was reportedly filmed before Khamenei became the Supreme Leader.He was seen surrounded by a group of people who offered prayers before beginning their discussions.Notably, this is the second time in August that a video of Khamenei has been released by Iranian media. --