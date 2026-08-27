Himachal braces for fresh spell of heavy rain from Monday, 70 roads shut

21:58

Himachal Pradesh will face a fresh spell of heavy rain, with the Shimla meteorological office issuing a yellow warning for isolated heavy showers from August 31 to September 2, even as 70 roads remained closed across the state on Thursday evening.



The Met office predicted a wet spell in the state till September 2.



Nahan recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 90.2 mm in the 24 hours since Wednesday evening. Gohar received 35 mm, followed by Dharamshala 32.3 m, Dhaukakuan 31.5 mm, Ghamroor 26.4 mm, Kangra 22.9 mm and Pachhad 21 mm.



Thunderstorms and lightning also lashed Sundernagar, Shimla, Jot, Kangra and Murari Devi.



According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 70 roads were closed to vehicular traffic across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening, while 65 power transformers were affected.



Mandi had the highest number of road closures at 29, followed by Kullu 16, Kangra seven, Chamba and Sirmaur five each, Una four, Shimla three and Lahaul-Spiti one. -- PTI