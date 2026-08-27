Haldiram's Proposes Rs 1K Cr Outlay In Odisha

09:58

Haldiram Snacks (Haldiram's), one of India's largest packaged snack and food companies, has proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in setting up a new manufacturing plant in Odisha.



The company plans to invest in three phases for its savoury snack and baked product manufacturing unit. The state government has already approved its Phase-I investment of Rs 500 crore during a recent meeting of the state-level single-window clearance authority.



"Although the location has not been finalised, the unit is expected to come up in the Khordha-Kataka region. It will be developed into one



of Eastern India's biggest snack and baked goods manufacturing facilities," said an executive.



Haldiram's was among the nine major companies that signed memoranda of understanding with the Odisha government during a recent investors' summit in New Delhi.



The Odisha FoodPro 2026 summit secured food processing investment commitments worth over Rs 6,000 crore, while its broader Delhi-National Capital Region industrial outreach attracted investment proposals worth Rs 66,392 crore across sectors.



For Haldiram's, the proposed Odisha plant would mark an expansion of its manufacturing footprint as the company broadens its product portfolio and strengthens its domestic and international supply chains.



Founded in Bikaner in 1937, the company moved to Delhi and Nagpur in the early 1980s and subsequently built manufacturing facilities across major locations, including Nagpur, Noida, Rudrapur, Delhi-NCR, and Hooghly.



Its products now span traditional namkeens and sweets as well as Western snacks, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, bakery products, and beverages.



Coca-Cola, which is already an established player in Odisha, has proposed a further expansion with an investment of Rs 300 crore in another aerated drink facility.



-- Hemant Kumar Rout, Business Standard