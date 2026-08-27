HAF issues security alert ahead of RSS chief's Madison Square event

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However, the upcoming programme has drawn intense public scrutiny and opposition from various advocacy coalitions.





In response to these developments, the Hindu American Foundation has stepped up its advocacy efforts, pressing local municipal authorities to ensure robust security and safeguard the safety, security, and civil rights of all attendees and members of the community.

Ahead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming 'Universal Oneness Celebration' at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has issued an official community advisory alert.The security advisory was issued by the American non-profit advocacy and educational organisation, founded in September 2003 and based in Washington, DC, which focuses on representing the interests of the Hindu American community.Taking to X to sound the alarm ahead of the proceedings, the foundation stated in a post, 'COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil. Ahead of the event, activists targeting Hindu Americans have attempted to disrupt and cancel the celebration. We urge @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees, and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights.'The security advisory comes as preparations finalise for the major gathering centred around cultural unity and community engagement.Adding to the friction surrounding the visit, the US rights body, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), released a provocative statement on Wednesday alleging that religious freedom was deteriorating in India and that the US must consider sanctions against the RSS. --