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Gujarat: 3 more nabbed in Bhavnagar hooch tragedy; 31 arrests so far

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Three more persons, including the alleged suppliers of methanol used to manufacture toxic liquor, have been arrested in the Bhavnagar hooch tragedy, taking the total to 31, the Gujarat police said on Thursday.

The latest arrests were made in Delhi with the help of the local police as the Gujarat police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) traced the source and supply chain of methanol, the highly toxic chemical found in the liquor that claimed 13 lives in Bhavnagar district.

The SMC said its investigation found that Delhi resident Pramod Kumar Budakoti had allegedly supplied methanol to Rohit Pradhan and Keshav Jatav.

The methanol was then allegedly transported by other accused to the godown of a transport company in Ahmedabad, it said.

The three accused were arrested with the help of the Delhi police and the process of obtaining their transit remand and bringing them to Gujarat is underway, according to the SMC press release.

The 28 persons arrested in the case earlier have been remanded in police custody. -- PTI

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