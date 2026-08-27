Govt proposes low-beam-only automatic headlamps for new two-wheelers

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The maximum permissible intensity for four-wheelers (cars) has been reduced from 2.25 lakh cd to 1.5 lakh cd. -- PTI

The transport ministry has proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles rules to make it mandatory for automatic headlamps in new two-wheelers to work only in passing beam (low beam mode) from April .The move is aimed at reducing glare and improving vision of other road users.The ministry of road transport and highways, in a draft notification said, "In the principal rules...provided further that, on and after 1st April 2028, the automatic head lamp on operation shall operate in passing beam only," it said.The Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) system can operate the headlamp on either low or high beam, depending on the vehicle's setting.As per the draft notification, the proposed rule mandates that when the automatic system is active, the headlamp will be on low beam.According to the draft notification, as for high-intensity headlamps, the maximum permissible intensity has been reduced from 1.5 lakh candela or cd (official base unit of luminous intensity) to 1 lakh cd for two-wheelers.