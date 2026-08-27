Flash floods: Nepal police deploys 3000 personnel, drones

10:37

Providing a detailed update on the unfolding disaster response following the massive flash floods, the Central Spokesperson of Nepal Police Headquarters, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abhi Narayan Kapale outlined the extensive deployment of security personnel across affected regions.



Detailing the gravity of the situation on the ground, DIG Kapale stated, "Due to the flood in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, affecting the coastal areas of Rasuwa through Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, Tanahun, and East Nawalparasi, Nepal Police has prioritised immediate rescue and search operations and mobilised personnel accordingly."



Addressing the impact on law enforcement personnel and the recovery efforts, DIG Kapale added, "Out of 64 police personnel working in various police offices of Rasuwa, 32 have come into contact, while 28 are currently out of contact. Similarly, so far, 100 dead bodies have been recovered from different districts."



Providing specifics on the mobilisation and coordination framework set up to handle the crisis, DIG Kapale noted, "In view of this natural disaster, Nepal Police has mobilized personnel from both the center (Police Headquarters) and local levels. A team of 22 police personnel under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chanda Bahadur Budathoki along with an additional medical team has been sent to Rasuwa. Four drones have also been mobilized for search and rescue operations. A total of 3,118 local police personnel are mobilized in various districts."



The spokesperson further emphasised safety protocols for the public, urging caution as rescue and relief operations continue. DIG Kapale stated, "Under current conditions, we request all citizens not to go near riverbanks, flood-affected areas, or risky locations, and to follow information and instructions issued by the Government of Nepal and security agencies."