Flash floods: 558 missing in Tibet, says China

09:08

China's Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday that mudslides triggered by a glacial collapse in Tibet killed three people and left 558 missing.





State broadcaster CCTV said 260 of those missing were foreigners and two villagers had been rescued, the Associated Press reported.

In Nepal, police said at least 162 people were killed after flash floods swept through communities near the China border a day earlier.





Officials said 403 people, including 341 foreigners, were reported missing.

Nepal Tourism Board spokesperson Sunil Sharma said 133 missing foreigners were Indians. The missing also included citizens of the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada.Drone footage showed roads destroyed, buildings buried in mud and vehicles submerged after the floods. --