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ED freezes assets worth Rs 33 crore after raids against Gurugram realty group

Thu, 27 August 2026
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19:23
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The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has seized and frozen assets worth Rs 33 crore following searches against promoters of a Gurugram-based real estate company as part of a money laundering investigation into a "fraud" with homebuyers.

The raids were undertaken at seven residential and official premises linked to the promoters-directors of Vatika Ltd. in Delhi-NCR, the central agency said in a statement.

Apart from recovering documents, the ED seized and froze three luxury vehicles, jewellery and bank accounts and securities valued at Rs 33 crore during the searches, it said.

The ED registered its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. The EOW had booked the company's promoters -- Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla and Gaurav Bhalla -- and others on charges of fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots and other related offences.

Prima facie, a common pattern has been found in transactions relating to projects like 'Vatika India Next' and 'Vatika India Next-2', where "substantial" amounts were received upfront from complainants towards allotment and sale of residential plots. 

However, a "significant" portion of the promised plots was not delivered even after multiple deadlines lapsed, the ED said. -- PTI

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