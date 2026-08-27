DU student stabbed to death at home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The police said the two had also met at a hotel on August 20.



They said the accused had allegedly been angry with the woman for the last two months because she was talking to someone else.





On Wednesday evening, the accused went to the woman's house when she was alone.





An argument broke out between the two, after which he allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled, the police said. CCTV footage showed the accused entering the building around 5:40 pm, a police source said. -- PTI

The police suspect that a man known to a 21-year-old Delhi University SOL student stabbed her multiple times to death at her home in the Tilak Nagar area because he was enraged over her talking to another person, an official said on Thursday.The accused, identified as Imran (26), is absconding and the police have formed about 15 teams to apprehend him, they said. Police said the victim was a second-year student at the School of Open Learning (SOL) and lived with her family in a building near Mangla Hospital in West Delhi.According to the investigation, the woman, who is from a different community, knew the accused -- a former gym trainer who is currently unemployed -- for about a year and a half.