Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

DU student stabbed to death at home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
17:32
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The police suspect that a man known to a 21-year-old Delhi University SOL student stabbed her multiple times to death at her home in the Tilak Nagar area because he was enraged over her talking to another person, an official said on Thursday. 

The accused, identified as Imran (26), is absconding and the police have formed about 15 teams to apprehend him, they said. Police said the victim was a second-year student at the School of Open Learning (SOL) and lived with her family in a building near Mangla Hospital in West Delhi.

According to the investigation, the woman, who is from a different community, knew the accused -- a former gym trainer who is currently unemployed -- for about a year and a half. 

The police said the two had also met at a hotel on August 20.

They said the accused had allegedly been angry with the woman for the last two months because she was talking to someone else. 

On Wednesday evening, the accused went to the woman's house when she was alone. 

An argument broke out between the two, after which he allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled, the police said. CCTV footage showed the accused entering the building around 5:40 pm, a police source said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Visa rejection saves Bengal woman from Nepal disaster
LIVE! Visa rejection saves Bengal woman from Nepal disaster

'Timure is completely gone, nothing is left'
'Timure is completely gone, nothing is left'

Massive flash floods in Nepal, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche, have devastated the border town of Timure and other central districts, leaving a rising death toll and hundreds missing. The disaster, described by witnesses as feeling...

Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 270, hundreds missing
Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 270, hundreds missing

Nepal is grappling with one of its worst disasters in recent years as massive flash floods, triggered by an ice avalanche, have claimed 270 lives and left thousands missing across multiple districts, prompting urgent rescue and relief...

Nepal floods: 288 Indians missing, 200 stranded on Chinese side
Nepal floods: 288 Indians missing, 200 stranded on Chinese side

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 288 Indian nationals remain missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, including those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups.

Nepal flash floods: 'Kailash yatra was her dream'
Nepal flash floods: 'Kailash yatra was her dream'

Several pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including Ilavarasi and Chitra, have gone missing in Nepal following devastating flash floods, leaving their families distraught and appealing for urgent government rescue efforts.