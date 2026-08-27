Bus in front and behind fell into gorge: Nepal flood survivor

12:33

Mud covers houses in Trishuli after the flash flood. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

An advocate from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, named Manoharan on Thursday voiced concern after his sister in law, undertaking a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash via Nepal, got caught in a devastating road accident involving multiple tour buses, amid flash floods that have struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River and killed at least 165 people while hundreds remain missing.



Speaking to ANI, the advocate described the scale of the accident, the survival conditions near the military camp, and the miraculous video call from his sister-in-law.



"She did a video call. My sister-in-law Valinayaki, along with two more of our relatives by name Shivaranjani and Karpagam. They joined this group tour to Mount Kailash. The tour was about to start on 1st of August," he said.



Manoharan shared a detailed account of how the spiritual journey was planned and how he first learned about the disaster.



"Due to some reason or another, it was postponed to the 22nd. On Sunday they proceeded from Chennai by flight. They reached Kathmandu. It was planned to be a three-day road journey towards Tibet, and thereafter they had other arrangements. Yesterday by about noon we received information with two photographs and voice messages stating that there was a catastrophe and they are safe," the advocate said.



Describing the size of the convoy and explaining how they received subsequent updates and calls after the survivors took shelter near a military camp, he said, "Seventeen persons plus three crew members were in this bus. Two more buses were also heading towards Tibet, one after the other. The information we got is that the other two buses went into the gorge."



"And we had the photographs. They had sent voicemails. A call was also made, but for a very limited time because they couldn't get their cell phone recharged. They stayed in a military camp that is situated near this accident site. And this morning, just about 15 minutes back, we received a video call from my sister-in-law," he added.



Manoharan further recounted the terrifying sequence where other tourist vehicles plunged into a ravine right before their eyes, emphasising the ongoing evacuation procedure his sister-in-law had gone through.



"She said that she has been airlifted towards another camp. She is not able to repeat the exact location where they are placed. It appears that from that place they will have to take a military vehicle and reach a normal road. The group has been split into two groups, and they have been taken to Trishuli," he said.



He further said, "From the conversation we had, it appears that the bus which went in front of the bus in which these people were travelling and the bus which was following this bus, both buses went to the gorge in front of their eyes. It's a very scary moment." -- ANI