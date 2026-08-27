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BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Benchmark indices fell sharply at the fag-end of trade on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 539 points and the Nifty slipping below 24,100, as selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on market sentiment.

Falling for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 539.35 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at the day's low of 76,933.59 on the monthly derivatives-expiry day.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 116.90 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at the day's low of 24,090.85.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and ITC were the major laggards. -- PTI

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