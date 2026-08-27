Brief commotion at Bareilly Raksha Bandhan event distributing sarees, some women faint

23:21

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Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said the police had not been informed about the event in advance.



After being alerted about the crowd at Bareilly Club, the Circle Officer (First), local police and traffic personnel were sent to the spot and traffic movement was subsequently restored, he said.



"The information we received was that one or two women had fainted. No one was injured and there has been no confirmation of the death of any woman or child at the event. All concerned persons were sent to hospital for examination," Arya said.



The police were monitoring the situation, he added.



District Hospital Emergency Medical Officer Dr Shailesh Ranjan said a woman brought by an ambulance regained consciousness on the way to the hospital. -- PTI

A Raksha Bandhan event organised in Bareilly on Thursday for women where sarees were distributed saw a brief commotion, with some women fainting and a few children getting separated from their mothers for some anxious moments, officials said.The police, however, denied reports of any death at the event, organised a day before Raksha Bandhan by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam and foundation president Parth Gautam.