Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood situation along Nepal border

11:54

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducts an aerial survey of the flood situation in Bihar's border areas of Bagaha, Valmiki Nagar, Bettiah, and Motihari, in view of the floods in Nepal.



Bihar CM says, "A review was conducted of administrative preparations regarding potential impacts, necessary precautionary measures, safety, and relief-rescue operations, and instructions were given to the concerned officials to take all necessary steps with complete readiness. Ensuring the safety of citizens in flood-affected areas and providing every possible assistance is our utmost priority."