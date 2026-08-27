Auto, taxi drivers to get 1 year to learn Marathi: Fadnavis

18:32

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to give auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers one year to learn functional Marathi.



No action will be taken against drivers during this period for not having the required knowledge of the state's official language, he said, days after the transport department headed by Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik carried out a checking drive and issued notices to the drivers who failed a Marathi test.



Representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers' organisations, led by Haji Arfat Shaikh, met him, Fadnavis told reporters, adding that they fully supported the rule that drivers should learn basic Marathi and were willing to learn it. -- PTI