Another paper leak at Raipur-based agriculture university

08:41

The state-run Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) in Raipur has demanded a police investigation into the alleged leak of another BSc Agriculture question paper, officials said.



Earlier, exams of two BSc Agriculture subjects were cancelled after their question papers were allegedly leaked.



In the latest case, the question paper for the APB-5121 (Fundamentals of Genetics) exam, held across 28 agricultural colleges on August 19, had allegedly been leaked.



According to a complaint, the matter came to light after a report was published in a national Hindi daily on Wednesday. A journalist from the newspaper also shared a PDF containing questions and answers on the subject through WhatsApp with the university's Information and Public Relations Officer, it said.



The university constituted a five-member committee to examine the matter. During its preliminary inquiry, the committee inspected envelopes containing question papers that had been sent to an agricultural college and subsequently returned to the university.



The inspection prima facie indicated signs of tampering in the envelopes, including the one containing the Fundamentals of Genetics question paper, similar to those allegedly found in an earlier paper leak case investigated by police, the university said on Wednesday.



Copies of the newspaper report, the PDF containing the alleged leaked questions and answers, the original question paper and the inquiry committee's report have been submitted to the Telibandha police.



A complaint has been received, and the matter is being investigated, the police said.



The development comes amid a series of alleged question paper leaks involving IGKV examinations.



On August 22, police arrested a professor and five students from a private college in Chhattisgarh's Durg district in connection with the alleged leak of an IGKV question paper.



The entomology exam, a second-year BSc Agriculture subject, was cancelled after the alleged leak came to light on the morning of the examination on August 20.



On August 24, IGKV cancelled the BSc Agriculture first-year Plant Pathology examination held on August 7 after a police investigation into a separate case confirmed that its question paper had been leaked. -- PTI