Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

84 Indian nationals rescued in Nepal floods

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
23:44
image
The devastating flash floods wreaked havoc across Nepal, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday stating that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued while 290 remain uncontactable as the Himalayan nation stepped up search, rescue and relief operations following the disaster that has claimed at least 359 lives.

According to the MEA's latest update issued at 8 pm today, 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued.

The 21 Tamil Nadu nationals had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, while the 63 rescued workers were associated with the Trishuli-I project.

The MEA said efforts were continuing to ascertain the whereabouts and ensure the safety of Indian nationals who remain uncontactable in the flood-affected areas.

The development comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

According to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 359 bodies have been recovered, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash
LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash

Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded
Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 288 Indian nationals remain missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, including those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups.

Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise
Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise

The administration has sounded a high alert in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, while stepping up the monitoring of the Gandak and other water bodies downstream of rivers in Nepal, following devastating flash floods...

Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors
Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years, the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and...

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

'This is no longer a single-hazard problem; it is a cascading, multi-hazard problem. A landslide never occurs in isolation. This entire chain is the cascading effect of what looks, at first, like a single disaster.'