84 Indian nationals rescued in Nepal floods

23:44

The devastating flash floods wreaked havoc across Nepal, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday stating that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued while 290 remain uncontactable as the Himalayan nation stepped up search, rescue and relief operations following the disaster that has claimed at least 359 lives.



According to the MEA's latest update issued at 8 pm today, 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued.



The 21 Tamil Nadu nationals had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, while the 63 rescued workers were associated with the Trishuli-I project.



The MEA said efforts were continuing to ascertain the whereabouts and ensure the safety of Indian nationals who remain uncontactable in the flood-affected areas.



The development comes as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.



According to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 359 bodies have been recovered, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. -- ANI