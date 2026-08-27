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77 members of Sadhguru's Kailash pilgrimage group missing

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has expressed anguish over a devastating flash flood near the Tibet-Nepal border and said 77 members of an Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrimage group remain unaccounted for after the disaster struck the Gyirong area in Tibet. The Spiriitual leader who is in Tibet said he was unable to trave to the location of the disaster as all roads were blocked.

"With a profound sense of pain and regret, I wish to bring to your notice that there has been a terrible flash flood between Tibet and Nepal border. And on the Nepalese side, as per the Indian news reports, about 484 people have gone missing. And on this side, we don't have any official information. Morning I left to go there personally and all phones are off, all telecommunications are down, roads are blocked, we are unable to go there," he said

"One of our groups... the S3 group that we met at Saga and also met them when we were trekking up they were coming down, of which, 22 are from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia, 9 from the United Kingdom, 4 from Germany, 3 from France, 3 from Nepal, 2 from Netherlands, 2 from New Zealand, 2 from Singapore, 2 from Spain, one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, and South Africa. A total of 80. And also this includes 34 male and 46 female participants and a few other volunteers who were camped in the nearby hotels... three volunteers and one doctor. Looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad. This same building where we were for the immigration just a week ago, that entire building is washed away. And part of that town is washed away. We still don't know the other numbers. All communication is down so we have no way," he added. -- ANI

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