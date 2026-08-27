37 tourists from Keralam stranded in Nepal

09:13

A woman is transported to a safer place at Trishuli. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Payyanur MLA V Kunhikrishnan has said that 37 people from his constituency are stranded in Nepal following flooding and are unable to proceed with their journey or return home.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Kunhikrishnan said he had brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister VD Satheesan and handed over the current locations and phone numbers of the tourists to the Chief Minister's Office.



The CMO has assured that necessary intervention would be made at the earliest to bring all of them back home, he said.



The MLA said the information had been conveyed to the family members of the tourists and there was no need for panic as all 37 people were safe.



"We have been able to speak to all the people who went on the trip," he said.



Following the flooding, the Keralam government initiated urgent intervention on Wednesday night to bring back the stranded tourists from Nepal.



Chief Minister Satheesan directed the Keralam Chief Secretary to closely coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure the safety and swift evacuation of the tourists. -- PTI