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32-member Mansarovar yatra group from WB untraceable

Thu, 27 August 2026
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A 32-member group from Kolkata on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal, who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal, an official said.

The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.

The group reached Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border, he added.

"There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area. We are trying to establish contact with all those from West Bengal who may have been in the affected areas," he said.

The situation on the ground is extremely difficult, and communication has been disrupted, the official said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after the flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods. -- PTI

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