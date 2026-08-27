3 rescued after getting stranded on flooded bridge in Jharkhand

20:06

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Three persons were rescued after getting stranded on a bridge flooded by the swollen Gerua river in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Thursday, police said.



One of them fainted after seeing the swollen river and was admitted to a community health centre, they said.



The incident took place within Tandwa police station limits when the three youths, travelling on two motorcycles, were crossing the bridge amid heavy rainfall.



"Three persons on two motorcycles were crossing a bridge over the Gerua river amid heavy rainfall. But they got stuck in the middle of the bridge after the water level suddenly increased in the river, overflowing it," Tandwa police station in-charge Pappu Sharma said.



He said all of them were rescued safely with help from locals after a one-hour operation.



"One Sanjay Paswan (27) fainted seeing the flooded river. He was rescued with help from local divers and admitted to Tandwa Community Health Centre. His condition is stated to be stable," Sharma said.



Two others were identified as Sandip Kumar Sankh (21), a resident of Ramgarh district, and Balram Goswami (34), who hails from Deoghar district. -- PTI