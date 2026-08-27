3 held in Ahmedabad for manufacture, sale of counterfeit blood pressure drug

19:31

The Ahmedabad city crime branch and the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) have busted an interstate syndicate involved in the manufacture and distribution of a counterfeit blood pressure medicine and arrested three persons, officials said on Thursday.



A pharmaceutical company in Ankleshwar, which manufactures NICARDIA RETARD 10 (Nifedipine Sustained Release Tablets IP 10 mg) had written to the FDCA commissioner claiming that counterfeit tablets of this drug were being sold in the market.



Separate teams of the crime branch and FDCA were formed to investigate the matter and three persons were arrested from Ahmedabad and Lucknow for allegedly procuring and distributing the counterfeit medicine, an official release said.



During the investigation, officials traced the counterfeit medicine to various medical stores in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat.



The probe revealed that the counterfeit stock had been allegedly supplied through Parshva Medical Agency in Paldi, Ahmedabad. Parshva Medical Agency, in turn, had allegedly received the medicine from Sena Medical in Lucknow.



The investigation also revealed links to Jaipur in Rajasthan. -- PTI