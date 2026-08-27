175 dead, 476 foreigners missing in Nepal flash floods

11:27

NDRF teams load relief material onto an IAF C-130J aircraft at Hindon Airbase





Nepal's security and disaster-management agencies, local authorities, and health services have mobilised search and rescue, evacuation, emergency medical assistance, and relief operations as authorities closely monitor river systems and downstream flood risks.



Providing further details, Nepal Embassy sources stated, "So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue."



Outlining the current administrative focus, the briefing from Nepal Embassy sources added, "At this stage, our immediate priority is to save lives and support search and rescue, evacuation and relief efforts in the affected areas. In view of the extensive damage caused by the floods, the Government will continue to assess the situation and emerging needs on the ground and, where necessary, communicate specific requirements for assistance through established official channels."



Expanding on the operational updates from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in the Rasuwa district has climbed as bodies continue to be recovered from affected zones, with identification processes actively underway.



The report noted that 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel stationed in the region are currently out of contact and missing. Preliminary data from the Nepal Tourism Board indicates that 579 travellers, comprising 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepalis, remain unaccounted for, while 123 individuals, including 94 Nepalis and 29 foreign nationals, have been successfully rescued by air from Timure, Rasuwa.



The disaster was triggered when a massive debris-laden flood occurred in the Lhende Khola following a glacier or ice rock collapse approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border point. -- ANI

Nepal was struck by massive flash floods following a powerful surge along the Bhote Koshi River, resulting in a devastating loss of life, widespread displacement, and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, and other critical infrastructure.