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11 from Gujarat missing in flood-hit Nepal

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Eleven persons from Gujarat remain missing in flood-hit Nepal, with authorities establishing contact with one woman who was earlier reported untraceable but was found to be safe later, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) had earlier received information that 12 persons from the state were missing following the devastating floods in Nepal.

Relatives had called SEOC and district emergency centres to share information about the people who were untraceable after the flood.

However, authorities later established contact with Roma Dilipbhai Intwala, a resident of Valsad, and found that she was safe in Nepal, reducing the number of missing persons from Gujarat to 11, according to an official status report shared by the SEOC.

The latest report from the emergency centre lists 11 persons as missing or untraceable -- three each from Ahmedabad and Surat, two from Anand and one from Rajkot.

It also includes two persons from Amreli and Mehsana who are foreign citizens of Indian origin, the report said.

Several of those reported missing were travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar region through Nepal, while some were last known to be near the Friendship Bridge and Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border area, according to the official document.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government issued helpline numbers on Wednesday for citizens affected by the floods in Nepal and their family members. -- PTI

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