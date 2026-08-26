Won't let aircraft fly and trains move in Mumbai: Jarange warns Maha govt

23:47

Warning the Maharashtra government of serious consequences if it intimidates the Maratha community, quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said if he decides to protest in Mumbai, "80 to 90 lakh" youth will join him and not let aircraft fly and stop trains.



Jarange, however, added that he was not interested in protesting in Mumbai if the state government grants the Maratha community their rights.



He has announced an indefinite hunger strike from August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and has so far refused the state government's request for reconsideration, setting the August 28 deadline to implement his demands.



Jarange had alleged that the government was trying to reduce the number of Kunbi caste certificates issued to eligible members of the Maratha community, demanding that certificates be issued based on the 58 lakh records identified earlier.



"If members of the Maratha community decided to gather in Mumbai, they will uproot railway tracks and stop aircraft from flying. The government should not behave in a high-handed manner," Jarange told reporters when asked about a purported Mumbai Police order banning public gatherings.



The activist said Maratha community members will stage demonstrations at the sites of their choosing, such as Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park, or outside 'Varsha' (the official residence of the Chief Minister) if they decide to go to Mumbai.



"We won't let aircraft fly, or trains move. We will uproot the railway tracks and airport (runway). Why are people being exploited? They say people should not come to Mumbai. They want to cancel our reservation. We thought they (ruling parties) would come for the help of our people, but they are spreading terror,'' he alleged.



If he decides to go to Mumbai, 80-90 lakh youth will come with me, Jarange said.



"If we decide, the agitation in Mumbai will take place in five phases. Five to six crore members of the Maratha community will come in later phases. The Maratha community is angry because they (government) have cancelled our reservation, certificates, and have not given a nod to our gazettes,'' the quota activist added.



Jarange said he is not interested in protesting in Mumbai, provided the government grants "just" rights to Marathas and should not do injustice.



"The government shouldn't make such rules like not to sit here and there. The government should give us our rights; we have no interest in coming to Mumbai. If the government won't give, we will come to Mumbai,'' he added.



Jarange, however, appealed to members of the Maratha community to be prepared to march to Mumbai, if need arises.



"This government came into power because of the Maratha community, and stopping them from coming to Mumbai is increasing anger among the people," he added.



Jarange appealed to residents of Mumbai to bear with the protesters for 10-15 days, claiming that they come from poor families.



"We will follow the law. If I decide, I will see who can stop me from coming to Mumbai," he added.



Accusing the state government of imposing restrictions, he said the notices are unjust.



"They are asking us not to come to Mumbai, not to use loudspeakers, not to cook and eat. Then should we eat sand and stones in the sea? We have to eat something, and we will. If decided to go to Mumbai, the Maratha community will not turn back this time, and it will be a decisive agitation.''



"We were attacked once earlier. Fadnavis (CM and Home Minister) should not do it again. We are cautious this time, and the government should keep in mind that people like farmers, working class, Dalit-Muslims, and businessmen are angry," he added. -- PTI