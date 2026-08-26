Will induct woman minister soon: Shivakumar

14:04

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said B Nagendra was inducted into his Cabinet after an official report found that he was not involved in the alleged role in Valmiki Corporation scam.





He also said his government will induct a woman minister in the next couple of days.

On the Cauvery water issue, the CM said he would honour the Supreme Court's direction.Defending Nagendra over the allegation of his involvement in Rs 89 crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Shivakumar said Nagendra had earlier resigned after discussions within the government and was later inducted into the Cabinet after an official report found that he was not involved in it."It was not Nagendra who did it," he claimed, adding that 95 per cent of the money was recovered during the investigation.On women's representation in the Cabinet, Shivakumar said, "We will have (woman minister). Definitely we'll have. The Congress Party is committed to the ideology (of woman's empowerment)."Shivakumar carried out the Cabinet expansion on August 3, two months after he became the CM. He inducted 19 ministers though the Congress had announced the names of 20 ministers, including a woman MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda, but her name was omitted at the last minute."There was a name which was being cleared, but ultimately some issue was there," he said during an interaction at the India Today Roundtable."I think in the next couple of days a woman minister will be inducted," the CM said.Currently, there are 33 ministers in the Shivakumar government against the sanctioned ministerial posts of 34. The lone vacancy is said to be to accommodate a woman minister.Shivakumar, who described himself as a 'man in a hurry', said he was determined to deliver good governance during the remaining period before the next Assembly election and set an example for the Congress across the country.Responding to questions about pressure from MLAs seeking ministerial berths and posts in various boards, the CM said there was no problem in accommodating aspirations within the party."Everyone is capable of becoming a minister, board chairman, everything. I don't have such pressures," he said, while noting that not everyone could be accommodated because of the 15 per cent cap on the size of the ministry.Rejecting the perception of rival camps within the Congress, he said, "I don't believe in a camp. I don't think Siddaramaiah also had any of his own camp. We have a camp that is the Congress camp. We are all united."On governance, Shivakumar said he would function as a chief minister for everyone, irrespective of political affiliation.He accused the Centre of discriminating against southern states and opposed any increase in the existing number of Lok Sabha seats as part of delimitation."Raising that number will definitely create confusion in the minds of South Indians. The voice of South Indians will be choked," he said.He added that Tamil Nadu and Kerala were of the same view and that the southern states' voices had to be protected.Shivakumar said the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river was primarily aimed at benefiting Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru's drinking water needs and reiterated that Karnataka would honour the Supreme Court's direction on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu."I will do so. I will honour that commitment, whatever the Supreme Court has directed," he said.On the Upper Bhadra project, a lift irrigation scheme, he accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to release funds despite a budgetary announcement of Rs 5,400 crore as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the annual budget in 2022-23.On Bengaluru's infrastructure, Shivakumar said the government was working on tunnels and flyovers to address traffic and mobility issues. He said plans had been made for about 150 km of flyovers and 47 km of tunnels in the city.Defending the government's handling of potholes, he said Bengaluru had about 1.4 crore people and 1.35 crore vehicles. He also said about 60 per cent of city roads had already been covered with concrete.Shivakumar said his government wanted to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth clubs across Karnataka to engage youngsters in sports, culture and social activities and discourage drugs and alcohol.On allegations of minority appeasement, he said the government would protect all communities as Congress believed in taking every section of society together.On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shivakumar said he did not agree with the process but would ensure eligible residents did not lose their voting rights.He said the state would provide residential, caste and income certificates to help residents establish their eligibility.Asked whether he would return to power again, Shivakumar expressed confidence in winning the 2028 Assembly election with more seats.He also predicted that the Congress would win 20 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka in 2029 elections and said Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister. At present, the Congress has 135 MLAs and nine MPs. --