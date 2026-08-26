Water level on Nepal side reservoirs is reducing: Centre

22:56

Damaged houses following a flash flood in Rasuwa, Nepal

The Central government is keeping a close watch on the situation arising out of the flash floods in Nepal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the risk of flooding in downstream areas in the two states, the Union Home Ministry said Wednesday.



According to the advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), a sudden rise in water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected flash flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-Â"China border, has been reported.



The CWC has said the water level on Nepal side reservoirs is reducing and the situation is under control.



No panic-like situation has arisen, the ministry said in a statement.



"The impact of flood is likely to travel downstream in the Gandak river in India," it said.



Both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been advised to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the situation, it said.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been mobilised to tackle any flooding that may take place, officials said.



"State governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have taken measures such as required evacuation and other support to local Indian communities near the India-Â"Nepal border," the ministry said.



Expressing condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this disaster, Shah said on 'X' that the Government of India stands with Nepal in this hour of crisis.



"The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking," he said.



"I have spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding this disaster in Nepal. The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," he said.



Officials of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Jal Shakti and Defence are continuously monitoring the situation, the Home Ministry said. -- PTI