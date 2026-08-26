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UP parents may now evict children from property over negligence

Wed, 26 August 2026
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The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to amend the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules-2014 to allow elderly parents to evict children from their property if they fail to maintain and respect them.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the Cabinet has decided to amend the senior citizens rules by inserting rules 22A, 22B and 22C under Rule 22, according to the statement.

Under the new provisions, parents will be able to evict their children from their property. A specific procedure for eviction has also been laid down.

If the children or any other dependent relatives of a senior citizen fail to maintain them or subject them to any form of ill-treatment, the aggrieved senior citizen will be able to evict them from their property, the statement said.

Khanna said that in order to ensure that senior citizens can easily avail themselves of new provisions, the eviction process has been made clear and time-bound.  -- PTI

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