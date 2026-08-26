Uh oh! Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka's 'Reset'

12:51

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has reportedly exited the upcoming survival thriller "Reset", in which he was set to star opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas.



Bloom had been attached to "Reset" throughout pre-production and was expected to act in and co-produce the film through his banner Amazing Owl, alongside Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures.



However, he reportedly left shortly before cameras were scheduled to roll, reported TMZ.



According to the outlet, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's sudden departure has frustrated members of the cast and crew as Bloom's attachment alongside Chopra Jonas had helped the independent project secure financing and was expected to make it easier to find an international distributor.



Three actors are currently being considered as potential replacements for Bloom, with a decision expected soon to keep the production schedule on track, the report said.



"Reset" is being directed by Matt Smukler, best known for the 2020 drama "Wildflower", and follows a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who wakes up in a remote wilderness with no memory of how she arrived there. -- PTI