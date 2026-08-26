UGC-NET results for 84 subjects to be announced this week: NTA

16:05

The results for 84 subjects of UGC-NET will be announced this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday.



"The final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA's website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA," the agency said in a post on X.



The NTA had ordered fresh examinations for candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers in June this year after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers.



The NTA released the UGC-NET answer key on August 16, nearly two months after the examination, while issuing a special notice concerning the Sociology, Commerce and English papers.



Later, on the same day, it announced that the three examinations would be conducted afresh in September, citing the errors.



The re-examinations are scheduled for September 9 and 10, and candidates will not be required to pay an additional examination fee.



The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the role of assistant professor and for the junior research fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. PTI