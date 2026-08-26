Toxic gas kills man, son while cleaning well in Chennai

18:09

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A 51-year-old man and his son died on Wednesday after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an open well at a residential building in the city's Sowcarpet area, police said.



The deceased were identified as Ravi (51) and his son Murugan (32), natives of Villupuram who were residing in Chennai.



According to police, a local businessman had engaged the duo to desilt and clean the well at his residence.



Ravi lowered himself into the well using a rope ladder to begin the cleaning work. However, he inhaled toxic fumes that had accumulated inside, lost consciousness and fell into the water. Seeing his father collapse, Murugan climbed down to rescue him but was also overcome by the fumes and fell unconscious, an officer said.



Residents and passers-by alerted the authorities, following which the two were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The Elephant Gate police have registered a case and launched an investigation. --PTI