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To woo youth, Shiv Sena launches 'Mission Gen Z'

Wed, 26 August 2026
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The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched 'Mission Gen Z' to reach out to the youth.

As part of the initiative, a Youth Public Representatives' Interaction Camp was organised in Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing together more than 250 young elected representatives aged between 20 and 30 from urban and rural areas across Maharashtra, the party said.

The participants included corporators, municipal council presidents, mayors, panchayat samiti members, zilla parishad representatives and young elected representatives from the cooperative sector, it said.

Twenty groups comprising 10 to 12 young public representatives each were formed for intensive discussions and idea-sharing.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said young elected representatives have an important role to play in connecting the party with the new generation.

"Young public representatives like you can connect Gen Z with the party. You are the party's brand ambassadors because you were elected by the people at a very young age," Shinde said.

He noted that the issues facing young people differ significantly across Maharashtra and there is a need to rethink how region-specific concerns can be addressed.

"We are brainstorming to understand what the youth, as well as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, truly want. We need to develop a sustainable system to understand what we can meaningfully offer them and how their concerns can be translated into action," he said.

He announced that the party would organise regular training sessions for young public representatives.

Among the suggestions discussed were development of sports complexes and playgrounds, well-equipped libraries and study spaces, career guidance and employment support, employment portals and skill development centres, greater focus on youth festivals in colleges.

De-addiction initiatives, self-defence training for women, foreign language training in Zilla Parishad schools in rural areas, greater use of social media and new technologies to connect with young people were also discussed. -- PTI

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