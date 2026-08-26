TIME pays tribute to Dolly Parton with new cover

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TIME has paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton with a new cover following her death at the age of 80, celebrating the life and legacy of the singer-songwriter who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the world's most beloved stars.



Known for her distinctive voice, sharp songwriting and larger-than-life personality, Parton wrote songs that often told stories about love, family, hardship and the lives of working-class people. Her best-known songs include "Jolene", "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You", which went on to become a global hit in Whitney Houston's rendition.



TIME's tribute comes as the world remembers an artist whose journey was itself a remarkable story. Born into a large family in rural Tennessee, Parton grew up in poverty before making her way to Nashville and building an extraordinary career in music.



"Known for writing about the lives of working-class people in more than 3,000 recorded songs and later giving away nearly 300 million books to children around the world, Parton's life was a true Cinderella story. Parton died in Nashville on Tuesday at the age of 80, leaving behind a career spanning more than six decades and a legacy that extended far beyond country music. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, celebrities and fans around the world," reads the tribute by TIME on X.