Sukesh Chandrasekhar convicted for posing as SC judge

16:35

A Delhi court has convicted alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for impersonating a sitting Supreme Court judge to influence a special judge for bail in a corruption case in 2017, describing the act as a "direct affront" to the independence and sanctity of the judicial process.



Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra held Chandrasekhar guilty of offences under IPC Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 189 (threat of injury to a public servant) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).



The court will hear him on the quantum of sentence on August 27.



In an order dated August 20, the court said, "The present case shall for posterity remain a reminder that the majesty of law does not reside in the voice of an individual, however authoritative it may sound over a telephone, but in the integrity of the judicial process itself."



The case arose from a phone call made on April 28, 2017, when Chandrasekhar was in police custody in connection with the corruption case.



According to the prosecution, he obtained access to the mobile phone of police constable Manjeet and used it to contact the official landline and mobile phone of Poonam Chaudhary, then special judge dealing with Prevention of Corruption Act cases.