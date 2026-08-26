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Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train with UP guv on board

Wed, 26 August 2026
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In a major security lapse, stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) near Surat on Wednesday. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was on board the train when the incident occurred, though she was reportedly in a different coach.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Anubhav Saxena, PRO, Vadodara Division, Western Railway, provided details of the incident and the subsequent police action.

"Our train, the Vande Bharat Express (22961), was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad today. Shortly after departing from Utran, an incident of stone-pelting between Utran and Kosad came to our attention. We immediately informed the GRP SP and dispatched our Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to the scene," Saxena said.

The official confirmed that the suspect is currently being interrogated by the authorities.

"We have arrested a suspect, and interrogation is currently underway. The accused is reported to be a resident of Surat. His name is Pintu Kumar. The investigation is in progress, and he will be produced before a magistrate once it concludes," he added. -- ANI

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