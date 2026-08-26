SSB alerts its formations on India-Nepal border after flood

19:26

A survivor is airlifted following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border following massive flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday.



They said 18 teams from the force, including seven on standby, have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations in the border areas.



The SSB alert comes amid forecasts of increased flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins along with the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal, officials said.



Vulnerable districts along the Ghaghara/Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also being monitored by the paramilitary force, they said.



At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure. PTI