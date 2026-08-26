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Six killed in road accident in Telangana's Suryapet district

Wed, 26 August 2026
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09:13
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Six persons, including five women died and at least 12 others were injured when a private EV bus they were travelling in hit a truck in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Kodad mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway at around 5.15 am when the private travels bus, carrying 42 passengers, proceeding to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad rammed the truck from the rear side, they said based on preliminary investigation.

"Six persons, including five women, died in the accident. At least 12 others were injured and shifted to different hospitals," a police official said.

Suryapet District Superintendent of Police K Narasimha told reporters that the truck was carrying heavy pillars used for industrial purposes.

As the bus hit the truck, the chain tied to secure the pillars got snapped and they hit the right side of the bus. This led to the deaths of those seated in the front, he said.

The condition of two injured persons was serious and they were rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the SP said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the death of the persons in the accident.

He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to provide advanced medical care to those injured, an official release said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said overspeeding is suspected to be the reason for the accident.

The truck is suspected to have already hit a road divider before the bus hit it, police further said.

Further investigation is on, police added.  -- PTI

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