Six bodies found floating in Karnataka lake

11:37

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Six bodies, including that of two boys, were found floating in Bhutnal Lake in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura, police said on Wednesday.



The bodies of four women and two boys were recovered and the circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be established, they said.



"There is a suspicion that they may have slipped and fallen into the lake while coming to see it," police said, adding that Dy SP Nagaraj, Adarsh Nagar police station PSI Sitaram and other personnel visited the spot.



The identities of the deceased were not immediately known, police said.



Police said they were examining multiple possibilities, including suicide and accidental drowning.



Police said they were checking whether any family had recently reported several people missing and were gathering information from such complaints.



The cause and circumstances of the deaths would become clearer after post-mortem examinations, they said. PTI