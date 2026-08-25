Sitharaman in Toronto for first India-Canada economic talks

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Toronto on Tuesday on a four-day visit, during which she will participate in the first India-Canada Economic and Financial Dialogue before travelling to the US for the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting.



She was welcomed by India's Consul General Mahaveer Singhvi at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.



Sitharaman will participate in the inaugural Economic and Financial Dialogue with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.



The dialogue will provide an important platform for both sides to exchange views on macroeconomic developments, financial sector cooperation, bilateral investment opportunities and shared international priorities, and to further strengthen the economic and financial pillar of the renewed India-Canada partnership, an official statement said.



Sitharaman will also participate in an investment roundtable with leading CEOs, presidents and senior representatives from sectors including energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals.



The interaction will seek to facilitate greater business-to-business linkages, identify investment opportunities and promote long-term commercial partnerships between India and Canada, including opportunities in GIFT City-IFSC.



At another business roundtable, Sitharaman will engage with senior business leaders on opportunities for Canada-India cooperation, long-term investment and growth of the financial sector. -- PTI