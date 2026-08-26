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Sensex falls 183 points; Nifty drops to 24,207.75

Wed, 26 August 2026
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Wednesday, giving up intraday gains, dragged by Reliance Industries and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 77,472.94. During the day, it touched a high of 77,986.84 and a low of 77,472.94, gyrating 513.9 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners. -- PTI

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