Sensex falls 183 points; Nifty drops to 24,207.75

17:38

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Wednesday, giving up intraday gains, dragged by Reliance Industries and IT stocks.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 77,472.94. During the day, it touched a high of 77,986.84 and a low of 77,472.94, gyrating 513.9 points.



The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 126.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 24,207.75.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.



Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners. -- PTI