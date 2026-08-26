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Rakhi ad featuring Kriti Sanon withdrawn

Wed, 26 August 2026
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GIVA removes its Raksha Bandhan ad featuring actress Kriti Sanon.

GIVA issued a statement saying: "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media."

The advertisement, which features Kriti in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt, has drawn criticism on social media over its styling for the traditional festival.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut had shared a note on her Instagram Stories.

'It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!'

Kriti responded on her Instagram Stories: 'The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family!

'Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!'

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