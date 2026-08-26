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Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model focused on women-led development, Swaraj added, "You are always attacking Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi is a leader who is always working for women's empowerment. 48 per cent of India's women are leading startups worldwide. Rahul Gandhi, I am calling you out on your misogyny. This nation deserves a better Leader of the Opposition than you, Mr Rahul Gandhi." -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his stance on women's empowerment after the Congress leader backed actor Kriti Sanon amid an ongoing row over a jewellery brand's festive advertisement.The war of words erupted after Rahul Gandhi came out in support of Sanon--who faced online criticism over her outfit in a Rakshabandhan commercial for jewellery brand GIVA--asserting that women have the freedom to decide what they wear and asking trolls to stop targeting them.Hitting back at the Congress leader, Swaraj cited multiple instances where she alleged Rahul Gandhi failed to condemn insulting remarks against women."Rahul Gandhi was silent when abusive words were used against Kangana Ranaut. Also, once a derogatory comment was made against Hema Malini, but not a single statement came from Rahul Gandhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used disrespectful words against the President of India, and several Congress leaders have spoken against women, yet Rahul Gandhi remained silent, and now he is talking about smashing the patriarchy. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why is there not a single woman leader in Karnataka and Himachal? Why did he oppose the Women's Reservation Bill? And you are talking about women empowerment?" Swaraj told reporters.