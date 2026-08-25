Punjab: 44 kg heroin, 3 kg Ice recovered in Ferozepur

00:51

The Punjab police, in a joint operation with the BSF, foiled a major cross-border narcotics smuggling bid on Tuesday, recovering 44.5 kg of heroin and 3 kg of Ice (methamphetamine) in Ferozepur.



The action came on a specific input generated by Counter Intelligence of Ferozepur.



A cordon and search operation (CASO) was jointly conducted with BSF in the fields of Village Gajniwala in Ferozepur, leading to the recovery of the smuggled consignment, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.



The consignment was airdropped using a drone from across the border.



Yadav said further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the cross-border smuggling network and identify all persons associated with the cross-border handlers.



Sharing operational details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Counter Intelligence Ashish Choudhary said that acting on information provided by a reliable source on hearing drone movement near Indo-Pak border in Gajniwala area, police teams from Ferozepur district immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF and jointly launched a combing operation in the area. -- PTI