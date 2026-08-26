Over 2 lakh cases of photo duplication detected in Jaisalmer

10:02

Suspected cases of irregularities worth crores of rupees have come to light in the works executed under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G RAM G] scheme in the Sam Panchayat Samiti of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said.



Taking advantage of a technical flaw in the central government's official VB-G RAM G application, the fraud was allegedly carried out in a planned manner using a third-party app.



Upon receiving information regarding the fraud, the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, held a video conference with the Rajasthan government on August 21. During the meeting, the Ministry was informed that out of approximately 2.56 lakh cases of photo duplication in workers' face authentications across the state, Jaisalmer district alone accounted for an overwhelming 2.05 lakh cases. -- ANI